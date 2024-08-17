Celcuity (NASDAQ:CELC) Announces Earnings Results

Celcuity (NASDAQ:CELC – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.62) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.71) by $0.09, Zacks reports. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.66) EPS.

NASDAQ:CELC opened at $16.55 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $580.92 million, a P/E ratio of -5.95 and a beta of 0.81. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $16.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.82. Celcuity has a fifty-two week low of $8.39 and a fifty-two week high of $22.19. The company has a quick ratio of 11.23, a current ratio of 11.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price objective on shares of Celcuity in a research report on Thursday. Leerink Partnrs upgraded shares of Celcuity to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on shares of Celcuity from $40.00 to $39.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 target price on shares of Celcuity in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Craig Hallum reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $27.00 target price (up from $25.00) on shares of Celcuity in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $29.00.

Celcuity Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, focuses on the development of targeted therapies for the treatment of various solid tumors in the United States. The company's CELsignia diagnostic platform uses a patient's living tumor cells to identify the specific abnormal cellular process driving a patient's cancer and the related targeted therapy for the treatment.

