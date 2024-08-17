Cellebrite DI (NASDAQ:CLBT) Given New $17.00 Price Target at Needham & Company LLC

Cellebrite DI (NASDAQ:CLBT – Free Report) had its target price hoisted by Needham & Company LLC from $14.00 to $17.00 in a research report released on Friday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Lake Street Capital started coverage on Cellebrite DI in a research report on Friday, April 19th. They set a buy rating and a $13.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Cellebrite DI from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $17.33.

Cellebrite DI Stock Performance

NASDAQ CLBT opened at $16.44 on Friday. Cellebrite DI has a one year low of $6.36 and a one year high of $16.59. The company has a market capitalization of $3.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -28.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.50. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.66 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $11.55.

Cellebrite DI (NASDAQ:CLBT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 15th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $95.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $91.94 million. Cellebrite DI had a negative net margin of 32.57% and a positive return on equity of 417.94%. Cellebrite DI’s revenue was up 24.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.05 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Cellebrite DI will post 0.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Cellebrite DI

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CLBT. IGP Investments G.P.L.P LP purchased a new position in shares of Cellebrite DI in the fourth quarter worth $182,619,000. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd lifted its position in Cellebrite DI by 7.8% during the 4th quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd now owns 7,086,158 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,446,000 after acquiring an additional 514,858 shares during the period. Crosslink Capital Inc. grew its stake in Cellebrite DI by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Crosslink Capital Inc. now owns 3,240,480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,063,000 after purchasing an additional 44,520 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cellebrite DI by 26.8% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 2,896,497 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,062,000 after purchasing an additional 612,787 shares during the period. Finally, Ashford Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Cellebrite DI by 23.5% in the first quarter. Ashford Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,841,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,401,000 after purchasing an additional 350,140 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.88% of the company’s stock.

Cellebrite DI Company Profile

Cellebrite DI Ltd. develops solutions for legally sanctioned investigations in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and the Asia-Pacific. The company's DI suite of solutions allows users to collect, review, analyze, and manage digital data across the investigative lifecycle with respect to legally sanctioned investigations used in various cases, including child exploitation, homicide, anti-terror, border control, sexual crimes, human trafficking, corporate security, cryptocurrency, and intellectual property theft.

