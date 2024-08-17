Cellebrite DI (NASDAQ:CLBT) Price Target Increased to $17.00 by Analysts at Bank of America

Cellebrite DI (NASDAQ:CLBT – Free Report) had its price objective upped by Bank of America from $13.00 to $17.00 in a research note published on Friday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

CLBT has been the subject of a number of other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Cellebrite DI from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday. Craig Hallum boosted their target price on shares of Cellebrite DI from $16.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday. Lake Street Capital boosted their target price on shares of Cellebrite DI from $13.50 to $17.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on shares of Cellebrite DI from $14.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $17.33.

Get Cellebrite DI alerts:

Get Our Latest Analysis on CLBT

Cellebrite DI Trading Up 9.9 %

CLBT stock opened at $16.44 on Friday. Cellebrite DI has a 1 year low of $6.36 and a 1 year high of $16.59. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.55. The firm has a market cap of $3.39 billion, a PE ratio of -28.34, a PEG ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.50.

Cellebrite DI (NASDAQ:CLBT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 15th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $95.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $91.94 million. Cellebrite DI had a negative net margin of 32.57% and a positive return on equity of 417.94%. Cellebrite DI’s quarterly revenue was up 24.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.05 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Cellebrite DI will post 0.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in Cellebrite DI by 75.0% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 3,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. raised its position in Cellebrite DI by 59.6% in the second quarter. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. now owns 2,724 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 1,017 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP acquired a new position in Cellebrite DI in the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado acquired a new position in Cellebrite DI in the second quarter worth about $71,000. Finally, nVerses Capital LLC acquired a new position in Cellebrite DI in the second quarter worth about $103,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.88% of the company’s stock.

Cellebrite DI Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Cellebrite DI Ltd. develops solutions for legally sanctioned investigations in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and the Asia-Pacific. The company's DI suite of solutions allows users to collect, review, analyze, and manage digital data across the investigative lifecycle with respect to legally sanctioned investigations used in various cases, including child exploitation, homicide, anti-terror, border control, sexual crimes, human trafficking, corporate security, cryptocurrency, and intellectual property theft.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Cellebrite DI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cellebrite DI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.