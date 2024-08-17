Cenovus Energy Inc. (TSE:CVE) Senior Officer Jeffery George Lawson Buys 3,500 Shares of Stock

Cenovus Energy Inc. (TSE:CVE – Get Free Report) (NYSE:CVE) Senior Officer Jeffery George Lawson purchased 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 15th. The stock was bought at an average price of C$27.21 per share, for a total transaction of C$95,235.00.
Jeffery George Lawson also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Monday, August 12th, Jeffery George Lawson bought 7,500 shares of Cenovus Energy stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$25.98 per share, with a total value of C$194,850.00.
- On Monday, June 17th, Jeffery George Lawson purchased 2,000 shares of Cenovus Energy stock. The shares were bought at an average price of C$25.24 per share, for a total transaction of C$50,480.00.
Shares of TSE:CVE opened at C$26.84 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of C$26.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$26.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.34, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.66. The firm has a market cap of C$49.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.09 and a beta of 2.67. Cenovus Energy Inc. has a fifty-two week low of C$19.82 and a fifty-two week high of C$29.96.
A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Raymond James set a C$33.00 target price on Cenovus Energy and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 29th. National Bankshares increased their price objective on Cenovus Energy from C$36.00 to C$38.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Desjardins raised their price objective on Cenovus Energy from C$31.50 to C$33.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Cenovus Energy from C$32.00 to C$33.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, CIBC lifted their price target on shares of Cenovus Energy from C$31.00 to C$35.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$34.08.
Cenovus Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, produces, refines, transports, and markets crude oil, natural gas, and refined petroleum products in Canada and internationally. The company operates through Oil Sands, Conventional, Offshore, Canadian Refining, and U.S. Refining segments.
