Ceragon Networks (NASDAQ:CRNT) Share Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $2.76

Ceragon Networks Ltd. (NASDAQ:CRNT – Get Free Report)’s stock price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $2.76 and traded as high as $2.99. Ceragon Networks shares last traded at $2.91, with a volume of 348,976 shares trading hands.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on CRNT. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Ceragon Networks from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 29th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $5.25 price target on shares of Ceragon Networks in a report on Thursday, August 8th.

Get Ceragon Networks alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on Ceragon Networks

Ceragon Networks Stock Performance

Institutional Trading of Ceragon Networks

The stock has a market cap of $246.00 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.60 and a beta of 1.39. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.61 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.76.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in Ceragon Networks during the 2nd quarter worth $56,000. Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in Ceragon Networks by 45.7% in the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 27,423 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 8,607 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in Ceragon Networks by 35.4% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 643,816 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,610,000 after acquiring an additional 168,416 shares during the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd acquired a new stake in Ceragon Networks in the second quarter worth about $26,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Ceragon Networks by 25.7% during the 2nd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,955,161 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $4,878,000 after purchasing an additional 400,161 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 13.31% of the company’s stock.

About Ceragon Networks

(Get Free Report)

Ceragon Networks Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides wireless transport solutions for cellular operators and other wireless service providers in North America, Europe, Africa, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, India, and Latin America. The company's solutions use microwave and millimeter wave radio technology to transfer telecommunication traffic between base stations, small/distributed cells, and the service provider's network.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Ceragon Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ceragon Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.