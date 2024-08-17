Ceridian HCM (NYSE:CDAY) Sets New 12-Month Low at $55.01

Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. (NYSE:CDAY – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week low on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $55.01 and last traded at $55.50, with a volume of 1154988 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $54.06.

Ceridian HCM Trading Down 0.2 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $51.93 and a 200 day moving average of $59.75. The firm has a market cap of $8.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,846.67, a PEG ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.38.

Get Ceridian HCM alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ceridian HCM

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Capital Research Global Investors grew its position in Ceridian HCM by 6.9% during the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 14,183,214 shares of the company’s stock valued at $951,997,000 after buying an additional 914,741 shares during the period. Capital World Investors lifted its holdings in shares of Ceridian HCM by 13.2% in the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 7,738,105 shares of the company’s stock worth $519,382,000 after acquiring an additional 903,165 shares during the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in Ceridian HCM by 16.7% during the 4th quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 4,578,247 shares of the company’s stock valued at $307,292,000 after buying an additional 653,492 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors lifted its holdings in Ceridian HCM by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 11,995,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $805,119,000 after buying an additional 514,674 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Ceridian HCM in the 4th quarter valued at about $7,822,000.

About Ceridian HCM

Ceridian HCM Holding Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a human capital management (HCM) software company in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers Dayforce, a cloud HCM platform that provides human resources, payroll, benefits, workforce management, and talent management functionality; and Powerpay, a cloud HR and payroll solution for the small business market.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Ceridian HCM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ceridian HCM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.