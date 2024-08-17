Check-Cap (NASDAQ:CHEK) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Check-Cap (NASDAQ:CHEK – Free Report) in a report issued on Tuesday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the medical research company’s stock.

Check-Cap Price Performance

CHEK opened at $1.86 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $2.04 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.88 million, a P/E ratio of -0.62 and a beta of 0.40. Check-Cap has a one year low of $1.78 and a one year high of $4.63.

Check-Cap (NASDAQ:CHEK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 15th. The medical research company reported ($0.62) EPS for the quarter. On average, analysts expect that Check-Cap will post -0.68 earnings per share for the current year.

About Check-Cap

Check-Cap Ltd., a clinical stage medical diagnostics company, engages in the development of a capsule-based screening technology that utilizes ultra-low-dose X-rays to scan the inner lining of the colon for precancerous polyps, and other structural abnormalities in Israel. Its C-Scan system consists of C-Scan Cap, an X-ray scanning capsule for detection of suspected polyps; C-Scan Track, a disposable system attached to the patient's back through biocompatible adhesive skin patches; and C-Scan View software, a client/server-based application that enables procedure data download from the C-Scan Track, data analysis, and report generation.

