Cheetah Mobile (NYSE:CMCM) Shares Pass Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $4.19

Cheetah Mobile Inc. (NYSE:CMCM – Get Free Report)’s stock price crossed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $4.19 and traded as low as $3.46. Cheetah Mobile shares last traded at $3.53, with a volume of 21,170 shares trading hands.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Cheetah Mobile in a report on Monday, June 3rd. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.70.

Cheetah Mobile (NYSE:CMCM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, June 7th. The software maker reported ($0.36) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $26.35 million during the quarter.

Cheetah Mobile Inc along with its subsidiaries, engages in provision of internet services, artificial intelligence, and other services in the People's Republic of China, Hong Kong, Japan, and internationally. The company's internet products include Duba Anti-virus, an internet security application to protect users against known and unknown security threats and malicious applications; and Clean Master, a junk file cleaning, memory boosting, and privacy protection tool for mobile devices.

