Chesapeake Utilities (NYSE:CPK) Price Target Raised to $118.00

Chesapeake Utilities (NYSE:CPK – Free Report) had its price objective hoisted by Barclays from $111.00 to $118.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

Separately, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Chesapeake Utilities from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Friday, May 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $111.20.

Chesapeake Utilities stock opened at $114.57 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $111.32 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $107.54. Chesapeake Utilities has a 12 month low of $83.79 and a 12 month high of $120.84. The company has a market capitalization of $2.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.07 and a beta of 0.60.

Chesapeake Utilities (NYSE:CPK – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The utilities provider reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.88 by ($0.02). Chesapeake Utilities had a return on equity of 10.17% and a net margin of 13.90%. The company had revenue of $166.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $194.70 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.90 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 22.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Chesapeake Utilities will post 5.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.64 per share. This represents a $2.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.23%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 16th. Chesapeake Utilities’s payout ratio is currently 53.78%.

In other Chesapeake Utilities news, Director Paul L. Maddock, Jr. sold 9,634 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.56, for a total value of $1,094,037.04. Following the transaction, the director now owns 8,363 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $949,702.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 2.68% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. increased its position in Chesapeake Utilities by 308.6% in the fourth quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 286 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 216 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new stake in Chesapeake Utilities in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Fortis Group Advisors LLC increased its position in Chesapeake Utilities by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Fortis Group Advisors LLC now owns 292 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in Chesapeake Utilities in the fourth quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC increased its position in Chesapeake Utilities by 126.1% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 398 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 222 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.11% of the company’s stock.

Chesapeake Utilities Corporation operates as an energy delivery company. The company operates through two segments, Regulated Energy and Unregulated Energy. The Regulated Energy segment natural gas distribution operations in central and southern Delaware, Maryland's eastern shore, and Florida; regulated natural gas transmission in the Delmarva Peninsula, Ohio, and Florida; and regulated electric distribution in northeast and northwest Florida.

