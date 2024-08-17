Chesswood Group (TSE:CHW) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $1.60

Chesswood Group Limited (TSE:CHW – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week low on Thursday . The stock traded as low as C$1.60 and last traded at C$1.60, with a volume of 31187 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$1.79.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on CHW shares. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Chesswood Group from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and reduced their price target for the company from C$7.00 to C$3.50 in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Raymond James raised shares of Chesswood Group from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from C$5.00 to C$7.00 in a research report on Monday, May 13th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 894.06, a quick ratio of 38.05 and a current ratio of 43.15. The firm has a market cap of C$16.67 million, a P/E ratio of -0.44 and a beta of 1.98. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is C$3.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$6.14.

Chesswood Group Limited operates primarily in the specialty finance industry in North America. The company offers micro and small-ticket commercial equipment financing and origination to small and medium-sized businesses through the third-party broker and equipment vendor channels; and commercial equipment financing and loans to small and medium-sized businesses.

