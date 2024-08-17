Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) Shares Acquired by Hofer & Associates. Inc

Hofer & Associates. Inc raised its holdings in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Free Report) by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,514 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 86 shares during the period. Hofer & Associates. Inc’s holdings in Chevron were worth $237,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. American Capital Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of Chevron by 403.2% in the 1st quarter. American Capital Advisory LLC now owns 156 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the period. Bare Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in shares of Chevron in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Chevron in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Cooksen Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Chevron in the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Clear Investment Research LLC lifted its stake in shares of Chevron by 264.9% in the 4th quarter. Clear Investment Research LLC now owns 281 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares during the period. 72.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Chevron stock traded up $0.47 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $147.27. 6,874,416 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,867,067. Chevron Co. has a 1 year low of $139.62 and a 1 year high of $171.70. The company has a market capitalization of $269.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.10. The business has a fifty day moving average of $153.82 and a two-hundred day moving average of $155.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

Chevron ( NYSE:CVX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $2.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.93 by ($0.38). Chevron had a net margin of 9.31% and a return on equity of 13.70%. The firm had revenue of $51.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $48.68 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.08 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Chevron Co. will post 11.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Investors of record on Monday, August 19th will be issued a $1.63 dividend. This represents a $6.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 19th. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio is currently 59.98%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Chevron from $203.00 to $185.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. HSBC upped their price objective on shares of Chevron from $175.00 to $178.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Chevron from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 13th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Chevron in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. They set a “peer perform” rating for the company. Finally, TD Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Chevron from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $183.82.

In related news, VP Jeff B. Gustavson sold 3,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.23, for a total value of $600,862.50. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 477 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $76,429.71. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated energy and chemicals operations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification of liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas; and carbon capture and storage, as well as a gas-to-liquids plant.

