China Merchants Port (OTCMKTS:CMHHY) Hits New 1-Year High at $14.76

Shares of China Merchants Port Holdings Company Limited (OTCMKTS:CMHHY – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $14.76 and last traded at $14.76, with a volume of 0 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $14.76.

China Merchants Port Price Performance

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.86.

China Merchants Port Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 12th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 25th were issued a dividend of $0.5644 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 25th. This is an increase from China Merchants Port’s previous dividend of $0.54.

About China Merchants Port

China Merchants Port Holdings Company Limited, an investment holding company, operates as a port operator in Mainland China, Brazil, Hong Kong, Taiwan, and internationally. The company operates through Ports Operation, Bonded Logistics Operation, and Other Operations segments. It engages in the container, and bulk and general cargo terminal operation; logistic park operation, ports transportation, and airport cargo handling; and property development, holding, and investment activities.

