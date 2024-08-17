Christopher John Perry Sells 300 Shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR) Stock

Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR – Get Free Report) President Christopher John Perry sold 300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.00, for a total transaction of $63,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 67,254 shares in the company, valued at $14,123,340. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Christopher John Perry also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Broadridge Financial Solutions alerts:

On Wednesday, August 14th, Christopher John Perry sold 31,539 shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $207.37, for a total transaction of $6,540,242.43.

Broadridge Financial Solutions Stock Performance

Shares of BR opened at $208.71 on Friday. Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. has a 1 year low of $166.73 and a 1 year high of $223.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.67 billion, a PE ratio of 35.62 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.39. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $204.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of $201.49.

Broadridge Financial Solutions Increases Dividend

Broadridge Financial Solutions ( NYSE:BR Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The business services provider reported $3.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.49 by $0.01. Broadridge Financial Solutions had a net margin of 10.92% and a return on equity of 40.88%. The company had revenue of $1.94 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.96 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.21 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. will post 7.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, September 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.88 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 12th. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.69%. This is an increase from Broadridge Financial Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.80. Broadridge Financial Solutions’s payout ratio is presently 60.07%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently commented on BR. DA Davidson restated a “neutral” rating and set a $185.00 price target on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions in a research report on Tuesday, June 11th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Broadridge Financial Solutions from $239.00 to $246.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Broadridge Financial Solutions from $213.00 to $224.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 20th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Broadridge Financial Solutions presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $213.17.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Broadridge Financial Solutions

Institutional Trading of Broadridge Financial Solutions

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BR. Confluence Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions in the 1st quarter valued at $144,033,000. APG Asset Management US Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions during the fourth quarter worth about $70,498,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions during the fourth quarter worth about $67,605,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 28.6% during the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,452,720 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $286,360,000 after purchasing an additional 323,051 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Veritas Investment Partners UK Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 16.9% in the 4th quarter. Veritas Investment Partners UK Ltd. now owns 1,020,533 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $210,031,000 after purchasing an additional 147,293 shares during the last quarter. 90.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Broadridge Financial Solutions Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc provides investor communications and technology-driven solutions for the financial services industry. The company's Investor Communication Solutions segment processes and distributes proxy materials to investors in equity securities and mutual funds, as well as facilitates related vote processing services; and distributes regulatory reports, class action, and corporate action/reorganization event information, as well as tax reporting solutions.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Broadridge Financial Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Broadridge Financial Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.