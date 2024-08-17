Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB) Shares Sold by Gradient Investments LLC

Gradient Investments LLC lowered its position in shares of Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Free Report) by 4.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 62,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,913 shares during the quarter. Gradient Investments LLC’s holdings in Chubb were worth $16,044,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in CB. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Chubb during the first quarter worth $25,000. Ables Iannone Moore & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in Chubb during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Chubb in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners purchased a new stake in shares of Chubb in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Northwest Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Chubb during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.81% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Chubb

In other Chubb news, EVP Peter C. Enns sold 8,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $266.06, for a total transaction of $2,181,692.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 45,853 shares in the company, valued at $12,199,649.18. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, EVP Peter C. Enns sold 8,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $266.06, for a total value of $2,181,692.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 45,853 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,199,649.18. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Juan Luis Ortega sold 2,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.98, for a total transaction of $626,352.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 44,632 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,648,059.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.86% of the company’s stock.

Chubb Price Performance

Shares of CB traded up $0.77 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $273.41. The company had a trading volume of 1,077,087 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,639,168. The company’s 50-day moving average is $263.72 and its 200-day moving average is $257.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.31 and a quick ratio of 0.29. The company has a market capitalization of $111.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.13, a P/E/G ratio of 5.21 and a beta of 0.66. Chubb Limited has a twelve month low of $198.10 and a twelve month high of $277.91.

Chubb (NYSE:CB – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The financial services provider reported $5.38 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.04 by $0.34. Chubb had a return on equity of 15.77% and a net margin of 18.14%. The company had revenue of $13.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.04 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $4.92 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Chubb Limited will post 21.15 EPS for the current year.

Chubb Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 4th. Investors of record on Friday, September 13th will be issued a $0.91 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 13th. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.33%. Chubb’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.16%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have weighed in on CB shares. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Chubb from $260.00 to $259.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Chubb from $285.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price target on shares of Chubb from $304.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 29th. StockNews.com lowered Chubb from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, JMP Securities boosted their target price on Chubb from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Chubb currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $270.79.

Chubb Company Profile

Chubb Limited provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, financial lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical risk, cyber risk, surety, and casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses.

