Churchill Capital Corp VII (NYSE:CVII) Shares Gap Down to $10.49

Churchill Capital Corp VII (NYSE:CVII – Get Free Report) gapped down prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $10.49, but opened at $9.78. Churchill Capital Corp VII shares last traded at $10.40, with a volume of 2,319 shares traded.

Churchill Capital Corp VII Trading Down 0.3 %

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $10.77 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.72.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Churchill Capital Corp VII

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CVII. Trexquant Investment LP increased its position in shares of Churchill Capital Corp VII by 9.7% during the fourth quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 14,403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $151,000 after purchasing an additional 1,279 shares during the period. Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Churchill Capital Corp VII during the 2nd quarter valued at about $402,000. Deltec Asset Management LLC raised its position in Churchill Capital Corp VII by 22.2% in the first quarter. Deltec Asset Management LLC now owns 110,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,177,000 after purchasing an additional 20,000 shares in the last quarter. Mizuho Securities USA LLC acquired a new stake in Churchill Capital Corp VII during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,578,000. Finally, Quarry LP grew its position in Churchill Capital Corp VII by 42.7% in the second quarter. Quarry LP now owns 286,573 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,086,000 after acquiring an additional 85,785 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.16% of the company’s stock.

Churchill Capital Corp VII Company Profile

Churchill Capital Corp VII does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

