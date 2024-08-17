CIBC Trims AutoCanada (TSE:ACQ) Target Price to C$15.50

AutoCanada (TSE:ACQ – Free Report) had its price objective cut by CIBC from C$18.00 to C$15.50 in a research note published on Wednesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have an underperform rating on the stock.

Several other research firms have also commented on ACQ. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on AutoCanada from C$23.00 to C$21.00 in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Acumen Capital downgraded shares of AutoCanada from a speculative buy rating to a hold rating and cut their price target for the stock from C$24.50 to C$21.50 in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price objective on AutoCanada from C$18.00 to C$15.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Cormark reduced their target price on AutoCanada from C$25.50 to C$21.75 in a report on Wednesday. Finally, National Bankshares dropped their price target on AutoCanada from C$20.00 to C$17.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of C$19.11.

Get AutoCanada alerts:

Read Our Latest Analysis on AutoCanada

AutoCanada Stock Up 1.5 %

Insider Buying and Selling

ACQ stock opened at C$14.65 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of C$19.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$21.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 408.35, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a current ratio of 1.05. The stock has a market capitalization of C$343.84 million, a P/E ratio of 8.93, a PEG ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 2.54. AutoCanada has a one year low of C$14.20 and a one year high of C$27.54.

In other AutoCanada news, Director Christopher Harris purchased 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 15th. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$14.48 per share, for a total transaction of C$72,400.00. Insiders have bought 8,000 shares of company stock valued at $131,300 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 4.79% of the company’s stock.

AutoCanada Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

AutoCanada Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates franchised automobile dealerships and related business. The company offers a range of automotive products and services, including new and used vehicles, vehicle leasing, vehicle parts, vehicle maintenance and collision repair services, and extended service contracts; and vehicle protection, after-market products, and auction services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for AutoCanada Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AutoCanada and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.