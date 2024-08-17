Cidara Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CDTX) Upgraded at HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright upgraded shares of Cidara Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CDTX – Free Report) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. They currently have $24.00 target price on the biotechnology company’s stock. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Cidara Therapeutics’ Q3 2024 earnings at ($5.22) EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at ($5.51) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($12.06) EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at ($4.66) EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at ($4.08) EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at ($3.26) EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at ($1.72) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($12.36) EPS, FY2026 earnings at ($15.58) EPS, FY2027 earnings at ($16.30) EPS and FY2028 earnings at ($7.47) EPS.

CDTX has been the subject of several other reports. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $25.00 price objective on shares of Cidara Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, May 16th. WBB Securities reaffirmed a strong-buy rating and issued a $40.00 price objective on shares of Cidara Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an overweight rating on shares of Cidara Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, June 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $29.67.

Shares of NASDAQ:CDTX opened at $12.79 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $12.21 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $58.35 million, a PE ratio of -1.67 and a beta of 1.01. Cidara Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $10.00 and a 1 year high of $24.40.

Cidara Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CDTX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 15th. The biotechnology company reported ($2.28) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.50) by ($0.78). Cidara Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 73.46% and a negative return on equity of 201.62%. The company had revenue of $8.46 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.50 million. As a group, analysts expect that Cidara Therapeutics will post -13.07 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Jeffrey Stein acquired 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 7th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $13.21 per share, with a total value of $105,680.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 24,580 shares in the company, valued at $324,701.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 7.64% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Cidara Therapeutics stock. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. boosted its position in Cidara Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDTX – Free Report) by 71.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 163,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 68,000 shares during the quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. owned about 3.57% of Cidara Therapeutics worth $150,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 35.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cidara Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on developing targeted therapies for patients facing cancers and other serious diseases. The company's product includes rezafungin acetate, a novel molecule in the echinocandin class of antifungals for the treatment and prevention of invasive fungal infections, including candidemia and invasive candidiasis, which are fungal infections associated with high mortality rates.

