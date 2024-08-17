Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN) Shares Sold by Stanley Laman Group Ltd.

Stanley Laman Group Ltd. trimmed its stake in shares of Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN – Free Report) by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 72,214 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 2,410 shares during the period. Stanley Laman Group Ltd.’s holdings in Ciena were worth $3,479,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of CIEN. Kapitalo Investimentos Ltda purchased a new stake in shares of Ciena during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Register Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ciena in the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ciena during the 1st quarter worth $40,000. Covestor Ltd grew its stake in shares of Ciena by 339.5% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,213 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 937 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Johnson Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in Ciena in the fourth quarter valued at $61,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.99% of the company’s stock.

CIEN traded down $0.51 during trading on Friday, reaching $53.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,236,477 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,744,554. The company has a market capitalization of $7.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.35 and a beta of 0.94. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $48.64 and its 200-day moving average price is $49.95. Ciena Co. has a 52-week low of $39.94 and a 52-week high of $63.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 2.76 and a current ratio of 3.88.

Ciena ( NYSE:CIEN Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 6th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $910.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $895.80 million. Ciena had a net margin of 3.71% and a return on equity of 7.16%. The firm’s revenue was down 19.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.59 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Ciena Co. will post 1.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP David M. Rothenstein sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.81, for a total value of $170,835.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 212,421 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,368,269.01. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, CEO Gary B. Smith sold 4,166 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.99, for a total transaction of $199,926.34. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 372,611 shares in the company, valued at $17,881,601.89. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP David M. Rothenstein sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.81, for a total value of $170,835.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 212,421 shares in the company, valued at $10,368,269.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 10,378 shares of company stock worth $501,724. 0.83% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

CIEN has been the subject of several analyst reports. Barclays lowered their price objective on Ciena from $63.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 7th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Ciena from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $53.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 12th. Raymond James downgraded shares of Ciena from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $59.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 6th. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price target on shares of Ciena from $52.50 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, June 7th. Finally, B. Riley decreased their price objective on shares of Ciena from $68.00 to $66.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $57.25.

Ciena Corporation provides hardware and software services for delivery of video, data, and voice traffic metro, aggregation, and access communications network worldwide. The company's Networking Platforms segment offers convergence of coherent optical transport, open optical networking, optical transport network switching, IP routing, and switching services.

