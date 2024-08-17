Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) Updates FY 2025 Earnings Guidance

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2025 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 3.520-3.580 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of 3.560. The company issued revenue guidance of $55.0 billion-$56.2 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $55.7 billion. Cisco Systems also updated its FY25 guidance to $3.52-3.58 EPS.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on CSCO. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Cisco Systems from $52.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Cisco Systems from $52.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Thursday. HSBC raised shares of Cisco Systems from a hold rating to a buy rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $46.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Friday. Hsbc Global Res raised shares of Cisco Systems to a strong-buy rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Cisco Systems from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $56.70.

Shares of Cisco Systems stock opened at $49.46 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $46.74 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $47.91. The company has a market cap of $199.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.65, a PEG ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 0.85. Cisco Systems has a 12-month low of $44.50 and a 12-month high of $58.19.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 14th. The network equipment provider reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $13.64 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.53 billion. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 21.88% and a return on equity of 30.82%. The company’s revenue was down 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.01 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Cisco Systems will post 3.14 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 2nd will be paid a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 2nd. Cisco Systems’s payout ratio is 53.87%.

In related news, CEO Charles Robbins sold 26,331 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.10, for a total value of $1,213,859.10. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 725,363 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,439,234.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Cisco Systems news, CEO Charles Robbins sold 26,331 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.10, for a total transaction of $1,213,859.10. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 725,363 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,439,234.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Deborah L. Stahlkopf sold 2,619 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.34, for a total transaction of $118,745.46. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 176,384 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,997,250.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 33,090 shares of company stock worth $1,522,231 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. The company also offers switching portfolio encompasses campus switching as well as data center switching; enterprise routing portfolio interconnects public and private wireline and mobile networks, delivering highly secure, and reliable connectivity to campus, data center and branch networks; wireless products include wireless access points and controllers; and compute portfolio including the cisco unified computing system, hyperflex, and software management capabilities, which combine computing, networking, and storage infrastructure management and virtualization.

