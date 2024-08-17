Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) Upgraded by Hsbc Global Res to “Strong-Buy”

Hsbc Global Res upgraded shares of Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO – Free Report) to a strong-buy rating in a research report report published on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on CSCO. Barclays lowered their price target on Cisco Systems from $50.00 to $49.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on Cisco Systems from $56.00 to $53.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. BNP Paribas raised shares of Cisco Systems from an underperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $50.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, May 13th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Cisco Systems in a report on Thursday. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of Cisco Systems from $54.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, May 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Cisco Systems has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $56.70.

Get Cisco Systems alerts:

Get Our Latest Analysis on Cisco Systems

Cisco Systems Stock Performance

Shares of CSCO stock opened at $49.46 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.89. Cisco Systems has a fifty-two week low of $44.50 and a fifty-two week high of $58.19. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $46.74 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $47.91. The company has a market capitalization of $199.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.65, a PEG ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 0.85.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 14th. The network equipment provider reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $13.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.53 billion. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 30.82% and a net margin of 21.88%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.01 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Cisco Systems will post 3.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Cisco Systems Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 2nd will be paid a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.23%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 2nd. Cisco Systems’s payout ratio is currently 53.87%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO Charles Robbins sold 26,331 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.10, for a total transaction of $1,213,859.10. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 725,363 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,439,234.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Cisco Systems news, CEO Charles Robbins sold 26,331 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.10, for a total value of $1,213,859.10. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 725,363 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,439,234.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Deborah L. Stahlkopf sold 2,619 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.34, for a total transaction of $118,745.46. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 176,384 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,997,250.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 33,090 shares of company stock valued at $1,522,231. 0.02% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Cisco Systems

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CSCO. Summit Securities Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Quarry LP raised its stake in Cisco Systems by 222.4% during the second quarter. Quarry LP now owns 661 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 456 shares during the period. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Cisco Systems by 1,666.7% during the fourth quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 636 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the period. DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. acquired a new stake in Cisco Systems during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Retirement Group LLC raised its stake in Cisco Systems by 56.8% during the first quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 726 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 263 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.33% of the company’s stock.

About Cisco Systems

(Get Free Report)

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. The company also offers switching portfolio encompasses campus switching as well as data center switching; enterprise routing portfolio interconnects public and private wireline and mobile networks, delivering highly secure, and reliable connectivity to campus, data center and branch networks; wireless products include wireless access points and controllers; and compute portfolio including the cisco unified computing system, hyperflex, and software management capabilities, which combine computing, networking, and storage infrastructure management and virtualization.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Cisco Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cisco Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.