CITIC (OTCMKTS:CTPCY) Stock Price Up 6.9%

Shares of CITIC Limited (OTCMKTS:CTPCY – Get Free Report) rose 6.9% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $4.57 and last traded at $4.57. 1,743 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 4% from the average session volume of 1,684 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.27.

CITIC Stock Performance

The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.59 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.82.

CITIC Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be issued a $0.2112 dividend. This is an increase from CITIC’s previous dividend of $0.11. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 28th.

CITIC Company Profile

CITIC Limited operates in financial services, advanced intelligent manufacturing, advanced materials, consumption, urbanization, resources and energy, and engineering contracting businesses worldwide. The Comprehensive Financial Services segment provides banking, investment research, securities brokerage, trust, insurance and reinsurance, investment banking, wealth and asset management, financial markets, equity investment, financing, and other integrated financial services.

