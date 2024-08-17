Citigroup Cuts Getty Images (NYSE:GETY) Price Target to $5.00

Getty Images (NYSE:GETY – Free Report) had its target price lowered by Citigroup from $6.00 to $5.00 in a report issued on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on GETY. Benchmark reduced their target price on Getty Images from $8.00 to $6.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Macquarie decreased their target price on shares of Getty Images from $4.00 to $3.50 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Finally, Wedbush reissued an outperform rating and issued a $7.70 target price on shares of Getty Images in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $5.64.

Shares of GETY opened at $3.40 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.01, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.86. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.92. Getty Images has a 52 week low of $2.88 and a 52 week high of $7.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.58 and a beta of 2.05.

Getty Images (NYSE:GETY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 9th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.01). Getty Images had a net margin of 4.19% and a return on equity of 9.51%. The firm had revenue of $229.14 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $228.42 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Getty Images will post 0.13 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, VP Daine Marc Weston sold 10,227 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.23, for a total value of $33,033.21. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 89,622 shares in the company, valued at approximately $289,479.06. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, General Counsel Kjelti Wilkes Kellough sold 8,273 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.23, for a total transaction of $26,721.79. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 246,750 shares in the company, valued at approximately $797,002.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Daine Marc Weston sold 10,227 shares of Getty Images stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.23, for a total value of $33,033.21. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 89,622 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $289,479.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 81,378 shares of company stock worth $262,851 over the last three months. 12.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in GETY. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Getty Images by 20.4% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 25,309 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,000 after buying an additional 4,281 shares in the last quarter. Natixis acquired a new stake in Getty Images in the 1st quarter valued at about $42,000. EntryPoint Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Getty Images in the first quarter worth about $47,000. Fifth Lane Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of Getty Images during the first quarter worth approximately $104,000. Finally, Kessler Investment Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Getty Images during the first quarter valued at approximately $89,000. Institutional investors own 45.75% of the company’s stock.

Getty Images Holdings, Inc offers creative and editorial visual content solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia-Pacific. Its products include Getty Images that offers creative and editorial content including stills, music and video which focuses on corporate, agency, and media customers; iStock.com, an e-commerce offering where customers have access to creative stills and video; Unsplash.com, a platform offering free stock photo downloads and paid subscriptions targeted to the high-growth prosumer and semi-professional creator segments; and Unsplash+ that provides access to unique model released content with expanded legal protections.

