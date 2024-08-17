CK Hutchison Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:CKHUY) Declares $0.07 Dividend

CK Hutchison Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:CKHUY – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Saturday, August 17th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Monday, September 16th will be given a dividend of 0.0707 per share on Thursday, October 10th. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 16th.
CK Hutchison Price Performance
OTCMKTS CKHUY traded down $0.11 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $5.03. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 154,724 shares, compared to its average volume of 379,355. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.94 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5.00. CK Hutchison has a 12 month low of $4.46 and a 12 month high of $5.51.
About CK Hutchison
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than CK Hutchison
- 3 Natural Gas Stocks That Offer Great Dividend Yields
- Bumble’s Valuation Hits an All-Time Low, Can Its Fortunes Change?
- What Are Trending Stocks? Trending Stocks Explained
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 8/12 – 8/16
- Trading Stocks: RSI and Why it’s Useful
- JD.com Earnings Surprise: China’s Outlook Better Than Expected
Receive News & Ratings for CK Hutchison Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CK Hutchison and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.