CK Hutchison Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:CKHUY) Declares $0.07 Dividend

CK Hutchison Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:CKHUY – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Saturday, August 17th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Monday, September 16th will be given a dividend of 0.0707 per share on Thursday, October 10th. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 16th.

CK Hutchison Price Performance

OTCMKTS CKHUY traded down $0.11 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $5.03. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 154,724 shares, compared to its average volume of 379,355. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.94 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5.00. CK Hutchison has a 12 month low of $4.46 and a 12 month high of $5.51.

Get CK Hutchison alerts:

About CK Hutchison

(Get Free Report)

Featured Articles

CK Hutchison Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, primarily operates in ports and related services, retail, infrastructure, and telecommunications businesses in Hong Kong and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Ports and Related Services, Retail, Infrastructure, and Telecommunications.

Receive News & Ratings for CK Hutchison Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CK Hutchison and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.