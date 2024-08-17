CK Hutchison Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:CKHUY) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

CK Hutchison Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:CKHUY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 171,000 shares, a growth of 17.8% from the July 15th total of 145,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 615,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

CK Hutchison Price Performance

Shares of CK Hutchison stock traded down $0.11 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $5.03. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 154,724 shares, compared to its average volume of 379,355. CK Hutchison has a 1-year low of $4.46 and a 1-year high of $5.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.25. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.00.

About CK Hutchison

CK Hutchison Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, primarily operates in ports and related services, retail, infrastructure, and telecommunications businesses in Hong Kong and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Ports and Related Services, Retail, Infrastructure, and Telecommunications.

