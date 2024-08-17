CK Hutchison Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:CKHUY) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

CK Hutchison Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:CKHUY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 171,000 shares, a growth of 17.8% from the July 15th total of 145,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 615,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.
CK Hutchison Price Performance
Shares of CK Hutchison stock traded down $0.11 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $5.03. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 154,724 shares, compared to its average volume of 379,355. CK Hutchison has a 1-year low of $4.46 and a 1-year high of $5.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.25. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.00.
About CK Hutchison
