Clearway Energy (NYSE:CWEN) Reaches New 12-Month High at $29.17

Clearway Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CWEN – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $29.17 and last traded at $29.11, with a volume of 285954 shares. The stock had previously closed at $28.99.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on CWEN shares. StockNews.com raised Clearway Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. Morgan Stanley raised Clearway Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $25.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on shares of Clearway Energy from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th. Finally, Roth Mkm reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $32.00 target price (up from $30.00) on shares of Clearway Energy in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $31.17.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $26.31 and a two-hundred day moving average of $24.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.92 and a beta of 0.85.

Clearway Energy (NYSE:CWEN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by ($0.23). The company had revenue of $366.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $424.59 million. Clearway Energy had a net margin of 7.21% and a return on equity of 1.80%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.33 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Clearway Energy, Inc. will post 0.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.417 per share. This represents a $1.67 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 3rd. This is a boost from Clearway Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. Clearway Energy’s payout ratio is presently 251.52%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Clearway Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $396,000. Wright Investors Service Inc. acquired a new position in Clearway Energy in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $858,000. Xponance Inc. bought a new position in shares of Clearway Energy during the fourth quarter valued at $214,000. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Clearway Energy by 94.6% during the fourth quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC now owns 149,994 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,114,000 after purchasing an additional 72,910 shares during the period. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Clearway Energy in the fourth quarter worth $263,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.03% of the company’s stock.

Clearway Energy, Inc operates in the renewable energy business in the United States. The company operates through Conventional and Renewables segments. It has approximately 6,000 net MW of installed wind, solar, and energy generation projects; and approximately 2,500 net MW of natural gas-fired generation facilities.

