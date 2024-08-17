CMS Energy (NYSE:CMS) Trading Down 0.8%

CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS – Get Free Report) traded down 0.8% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $65.57 and last traded at $65.79. 191,198 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 92% from the average session volume of 2,349,233 shares. The stock had previously closed at $66.32.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of CMS Energy from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of CMS Energy from $61.00 to $58.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, June 24th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of CMS Energy from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of CMS Energy from $66.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 20th. Finally, Scotiabank dropped their price objective on shares of CMS Energy from $67.00 to $66.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $65.55.

CMS Energy Stock Performance

The stock has a market cap of $19.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.38. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $61.78 and its 200-day moving average is $60.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 0.87.

CMS Energy (NYSE:CMS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The utilities provider reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $1.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.73 billion. CMS Energy had a net margin of 13.10% and a return on equity of 12.25%. CMS Energy’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.75 EPS. Analysts anticipate that CMS Energy Co. will post 3.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CMS Energy Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 2nd will be issued a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 2nd. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.07%. CMS Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 62.80%.

Insider Activity at CMS Energy

In related news, Director Jon E. Barfield sold 2,360 shares of CMS Energy stock in a transaction on Friday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.79, for a total transaction of $143,464.40. Following the transaction, the director now owns 14,556 shares in the company, valued at approximately $884,859.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Jon E. Barfield sold 2,360 shares of CMS Energy stock in a transaction on Friday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.79, for a total transaction of $143,464.40. Following the transaction, the director now owns 14,556 shares in the company, valued at approximately $884,859.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Brandon J. Hofmeister sold 1,667 shares of CMS Energy stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.98, for a total transaction of $99,986.66. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 68,330 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,098,433.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On CMS Energy

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CMS. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in CMS Energy during the 4th quarter worth $4,390,000. Cerity Partners LLC boosted its stake in CMS Energy by 86.8% during the 4th quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 8,126 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $472,000 after purchasing an additional 3,775 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System acquired a new stake in shares of CMS Energy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,022,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of CMS Energy by 23.8% in the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 29,819 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,731,000 after acquiring an additional 5,740 shares during the period. Finally, Calamos Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of CMS Energy by 54.9% in the 4th quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 220,691 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $12,816,000 after acquiring an additional 78,217 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.57% of the company’s stock.

CMS Energy Company Profile

CMS Energy Corporation operates as an energy company primarily in Michigan. The company operates through three segments: Electric Utility; Gas Utility; and Enterprises. The Electric Utility segment is involved in the generation, purchase, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity. This segment generates electricity through coal, wind, gas, renewable energy, oil, and nuclear sources.

