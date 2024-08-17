CNA Financial Co. (NYSE:CNA) Short Interest Update

CNA Financial Co. (NYSE:CNA – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,460,000 shares, an increase of 10.6% from the July 15th total of 1,320,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 321,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.5 days. Currently, 0.5% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Insider Activity at CNA Financial

In related news, EVP Jane Elizabeth Possell sold 4,444 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.08, for a total value of $213,667.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 30,009 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,442,832.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of CNA Financial

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. raised its holdings in CNA Financial by 20.3% in the fourth quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. now owns 1,178,228 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $49,851,000 after purchasing an additional 199,209 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its position in CNA Financial by 97.9% in the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,152,528 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $51,760,000 after buying an additional 570,172 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in CNA Financial by 45.5% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,068,956 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $49,247,000 after buying an additional 334,463 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in CNA Financial by 1.0% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 706,279 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $32,079,000 after buying an additional 7,201 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CORDA Investment Management LLC. boosted its position in CNA Financial by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. CORDA Investment Management LLC. now owns 631,186 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $26,705,000 after buying an additional 2,775 shares during the last quarter. 98.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CNA has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price objective on shares of CNA Financial from $48.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. StockNews.com raised shares of CNA Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 16th.

CNA Financial Trading Up 1.3 %

Shares of NYSE:CNA traded up $0.62 on Friday, hitting $49.42. 296,294 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 262,127. CNA Financial has a 12 month low of $37.95 and a 12 month high of $50.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 0.64. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $46.67 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $45.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.27 and a quick ratio of 0.27.

CNA Financial (NYSE:CNA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 29th. The insurance provider reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.19. CNA Financial had a return on equity of 14.02% and a net margin of 9.27%. The business had revenue of $3.52 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.08 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.13 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that CNA Financial will post 4.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CNA Financial Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 29th. Investors of record on Monday, August 12th will be issued a $0.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 12th. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.56%. CNA Financial’s payout ratio is currently 38.43%.

CNA Financial Company Profile

CNA Financial Corporation provides commercial property and casualty insurance products in the United States and internationally. It operates through Specialty, Commercial, International, Life & Group, and Corporate & Other segments. The company offers professional liability coverages and risk management services to various professional firms, including architects, real estate agents, and accounting and law firms; directors and officers, employment practices, fiduciary, and fidelity and cyber coverages to small and mid-size firms, public and privately held firms, and not-for-profit organizations; professional and general liability, as well as associated casualty coverages for healthcare industry; surety and fidelity bonds; and warranty and alternative risks products.

