Co-Diagnostics, Inc. to Post Q3 2024 Earnings of ($0.33) Per Share, HC Wainwright Forecasts (NASDAQ:CODX)

Co-Diagnostics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CODX – Free Report) – Analysts at HC Wainwright raised their Q3 2024 earnings estimates for Co-Diagnostics in a research note issued to investors on Monday, August 12th. HC Wainwright analyst Y. Chen now expects that the company will earn ($0.33) per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of ($0.34). HC Wainwright currently has a “Neutral” rating and a $1.50 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Co-Diagnostics’ current full-year earnings is ($1.33) per share. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Co-Diagnostics’ Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.33) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($1.23) EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at ($0.33) EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at ($0.33) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($1.13) EPS.

Co-Diagnostics Stock Up 10.1 %

Shares of CODX stock opened at $1.37 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $1.28 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.69 million, a PE ratio of -1.03 and a beta of -0.82. Co-Diagnostics has a 52-week low of $0.98 and a 52-week high of $1.73.

Institutional Trading of Co-Diagnostics

About Co-Diagnostics

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Co-Diagnostics stock. Koss Olinger Consulting LLC acquired a new position in shares of Co-Diagnostics, Inc. ( NASDAQ:CODX Free Report ) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 58,887 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $74,000. Koss Olinger Consulting LLC owned approximately 0.19% of Co-Diagnostics at the end of the most recent quarter. 14.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Co-Diagnostics, Inc, a molecular diagnostics company, develops, manufactures, and sells reagents used for diagnostic tests that function through the detection and/or analysis of nucleic acid molecules in the United States and internationally. The company offers Co-Dx PCR platform, a polymerase chain reaction (PCR) testing to patients in point-of-care and at-home setting.

