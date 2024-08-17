Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) Shares Down 0%

Shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Get Free Report) traded down 0% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $68.54 and last traded at $68.55. 2,729,378 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 79% from the average session volume of 13,001,800 shares. The stock had previously closed at $68.58.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Coca-Cola from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. StockNews.com cut shares of Coca-Cola from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. BNP Paribas began coverage on shares of Coca-Cola in a report on Monday, June 24th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $72.00 target price on the stock. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Coca-Cola from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Coca-Cola from $69.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Coca-Cola currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $70.20.

Coca-Cola Trading Up 0.8 %

The company has a market cap of $298.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39. The company’s 50-day moving average is $65.11 and its 200 day moving average is $62.37.

Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.03. Coca-Cola had a net margin of 22.92% and a return on equity of 43.62%. The business had revenue of $12.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.78 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.78 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.85 EPS for the current year.

Coca-Cola Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 13th will be given a $0.485 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 13th. This represents a $1.94 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.80%. Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 77.60%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Lisa Chang sold 58,122 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.51, for a total transaction of $3,981,938.22. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 74,067 shares in the company, valued at $5,074,330.17. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Cola Co Coca sold 598,619 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $925.00, for a total transaction of $553,722,575.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,883,546 shares in the company, valued at $1,742,280,050. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 871,162 shares of company stock worth $571,697,887. 0.97% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Coca-Cola

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tidemark LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. New Millennium Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Private Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Quarry LP purchased a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. 70.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Coca-Cola Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks, sparkling flavors; water, sports, coffee, and tea; juice, value-added dairy, and plant-based beverages; and other beverages. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

