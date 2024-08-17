Cocrystal Pharma (NASDAQ:COCP) Announces Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.02 EPS

Cocrystal Pharma (NASDAQ:COCP – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.53) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.51) by ($0.02), Zacks reports.

Cocrystal Pharma Trading Up 6.4 %

Cocrystal Pharma stock traded up $0.11 on Friday, hitting $1.82. 26,458 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 22,287. Cocrystal Pharma has a 1 year low of $1.33 and a 1 year high of $3.24. The firm has a market cap of $18.52 million, a P/E ratio of -1.05 and a beta of 1.41. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.85.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 target price on shares of Cocrystal Pharma in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th.

Cocrystal Pharma Company Profile

Cocrystal Pharma, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery and development of antiviral therapeutic treatments for serious and/or chronic viral diseases. It employs structure-based technologies to create antiviral drugs primarily to treat hepatitis C virus (HCV), influenza virus, coronavirus, norovirus, and respiratory virus infections.

