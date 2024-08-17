Coffee Holding Co., Inc. (NASDAQ:JVA) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Coffee Holding Co., Inc. (NASDAQ:JVA – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 19,900 shares, an increase of 32.7% from the July 15th total of 15,000 shares. Approximately 0.4% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 66,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Shares of Coffee stock traded up $0.07 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $2.19. 15,266 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 51,989. Coffee has a 12 month low of $0.67 and a 12 month high of $3.25. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.62. The company has a market capitalization of $12.50 million, a P/E ratio of 31.29 and a beta of 1.31.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Coffee stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in Coffee Holding Co., Inc. (NASDAQ:JVA – Free Report) by 2.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 324,564 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,900 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 5.68% of Coffee worth $759,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Coffee in a research note on Wednesday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Coffee Holding Co, Inc engages in manufacturing, roasting, packaging, marketing, and distributing roasted and blended coffees in the United States, Australia, Canada, England, and China. It offers wholesale green coffee products, including unroasted raw beans that are sold to large, medium, and small roasters, as well as coffee shop operators; and roasts, blends, packages, and sells coffee under private labels in cans, brick packages, and instants of various sizes.

