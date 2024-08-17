Columbia Banking System (NASDAQ:COLB) Raised to “Hold” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Columbia Banking System (NASDAQ:COLB – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report published on Wednesday.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on COLB. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price objective on Columbia Banking System from $23.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Wedbush increased their price target on shares of Columbia Banking System from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Columbia Banking System from $20.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Monday, July 29th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Columbia Banking System from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Columbia Banking System from $22.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $25.04.

Shares of COLB opened at $23.96 on Wednesday. Columbia Banking System has a 52 week low of $17.08 and a 52 week high of $28.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.28 and a beta of 0.65. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $21.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.85.

Columbia Banking System (NASDAQ:COLB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.10. Columbia Banking System had a net margin of 15.94% and a return on equity of 10.89%. The company had revenue of $472.15 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $476.01 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.81 EPS. Columbia Banking System’s revenue was down 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Columbia Banking System will post 2.51 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 9th. Investors of record on Friday, August 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 23rd. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.01%. Columbia Banking System’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 61.80%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Columbia Banking System during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,153,000. Cerity Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Columbia Banking System in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System acquired a new stake in shares of Columbia Banking System during the 4th quarter worth $1,563,000. Vontobel Holding Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Columbia Banking System in the fourth quarter worth $377,000. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp acquired a new position in Columbia Banking System in the fourth quarter valued at about $482,000. 92.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Columbia Banking System, Inc operates as the holding company of Umpqua Bank that provides banking, private banking, mortgage, and other financial services in the United States. The company offers deposit products, including business, non-interest bearing checking, interest-bearing checking and savings, money market, and certificate of deposit accounts; and insured cash sweep and other investment sweep solutions.

