Columbia EM Core ex-China ETF (NYSEARCA:XCEM) Holdings Raised by Pure Financial Advisors LLC

Pure Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Columbia EM Core ex-China ETF (NYSEARCA:XCEM – Free Report) by 12.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,146 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,459 shares during the period. Pure Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Columbia EM Core ex-China ETF were worth $420,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of XCEM. Bogart Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of Columbia EM Core ex-China ETF by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 808,024 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,130,000 after buying an additional 22,938 shares in the last quarter. Prism Advisors Inc. raised its position in Columbia EM Core ex-China ETF by 1.9% in the second quarter. Prism Advisors Inc. now owns 765,407 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,432,000 after acquiring an additional 14,221 shares in the last quarter. Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc lifted its holdings in Columbia EM Core ex-China ETF by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc now owns 645,806 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,614,000 after acquiring an additional 18,660 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Columbia EM Core ex-China ETF by 50.2% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 572,572 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,807,000 after purchasing an additional 191,447 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marotta Asset Management grew its stake in shares of Columbia EM Core ex-China ETF by 18.9% in the 1st quarter. Marotta Asset Management now owns 553,903 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,226,000 after purchasing an additional 87,907 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA XCEM traded up $0.35 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $32.67. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 64,486 shares, compared to its average volume of 197,261. Columbia EM Core ex-China ETF has a one year low of $26.12 and a one year high of $33.41. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $31.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $31.13. The company has a market cap of $1.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.28 and a beta of 0.86.

The Columbia EM Core ex-China ETF (XCEM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index that provides broad equity exposure to emerging markets excluding China. XCEM was launched on Sep 2, 2015 and is managed by Columbia.

