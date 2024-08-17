Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) Holdings Lowered by Gradient Investments LLC

Gradient Investments LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Free Report) by 17.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,344 shares of the cable giant’s stock after selling 1,150 shares during the quarter. Gradient Investments LLC’s holdings in Comcast were worth $209,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Luken Investment Analytics LLC grew its stake in shares of Comcast by 258.0% in the 1st quarter. Luken Investment Analytics LLC now owns 580 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 418 shares during the last quarter. Steph & Co. increased its position in shares of Comcast by 154.6% in the first quarter. Steph & Co. now owns 611 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 371 shares in the last quarter. OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A purchased a new position in shares of Comcast in the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. IAG Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Comcast by 204.7% in the second quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 777 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 522 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pineridge Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Comcast in the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. 84.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Comcast Stock Performance

Comcast stock traded up $0.10 on Friday, hitting $39.62. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 14,170,218 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,335,717. The firm has a market cap of $155.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $38.71 and a 200-day moving average price of $40.23. Comcast Co. has a one year low of $36.43 and a one year high of $47.30.

Comcast Announces Dividend

Comcast ( NASDAQ:CMCSA Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The cable giant reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.09. Comcast had a net margin of 12.46% and a return on equity of 20.17%. The firm had revenue of $29.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.02 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.13 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Comcast Co. will post 4.23 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 2nd will be issued a $0.31 dividend. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 2nd. Comcast’s payout ratio is 32.80%.

Insider Transactions at Comcast

In related news, major shareholder Corp Comcast sold 3,176,923 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.19, for a total transaction of $10,134,384.37. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 2,000,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,380,000. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 1.26% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently commented on CMCSA. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Comcast from $47.00 to $43.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Comcast from $53.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Comcast from $41.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Pivotal Research lowered their price objective on shares of Comcast from $48.00 to $47.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $55.00 target price on shares of Comcast in a research note on Monday, May 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $45.78.

Comcast Profile

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Residential Connectivity & Platforms, Business Services Connectivity, Media, Studios, and Theme Parks segments. The Residential Connectivity & Platforms segment provides residential broadband and wireless connectivity services, residential and business video services, sky-branded entertainment television networks, and advertising.

