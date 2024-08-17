Commvault Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVLT) Stock Position Increased by Gladius Capital Management LP

Gladius Capital Management LP increased its position in Commvault Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVLT – Free Report) by 10.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,064 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 867 shares during the period. Commvault Systems comprises 0.1% of Gladius Capital Management LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Gladius Capital Management LP’s holdings in Commvault Systems were worth $1,102,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC increased its position in Commvault Systems by 124.8% during the second quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 353 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its position in Commvault Systems by 140.5% during the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 529 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 309 shares during the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Commvault Systems during the fourth quarter worth approximately $67,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its position in Commvault Systems by 700.0% during the first quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 800 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EntryPoint Capital LLC increased its position in Commvault Systems by 123.9% during the first quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC now owns 1,263 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $128,000 after purchasing an additional 699 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.50% of the company’s stock.

In other Commvault Systems news, CFO Gary Merrill sold 661 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.58, for a total transaction of $73,093.38. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 114,373 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,647,366.34. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Commvault Systems news, CFO Gary Merrill sold 661 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.58, for a total transaction of $73,093.38. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 114,373 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,647,366.34. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Charles E. Moran sold 11,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.83, for a total transaction of $1,219,130.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 10,967 shares in the company, valued at $1,215,472.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 35,301 shares of company stock worth $3,907,346. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of CVLT stock traded up $2.16 on Friday, hitting $150.29. The stock had a trading volume of 476,826 shares, compared to its average volume of 354,336. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.97 and a beta of 0.61. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $128.19 and its 200-day moving average is $110.36. Commvault Systems, Inc. has a 52-week low of $63.70 and a 52-week high of $155.33.

Commvault Systems (NASDAQ:CVLT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The software maker reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $224.67 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $215.54 million. Commvault Systems had a net margin of 20.19% and a return on equity of 32.16%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.29 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Commvault Systems, Inc. will post 1.71 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Commvault Systems from $107.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 15th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Commvault Systems from $140.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Guggenheim reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $122.00 price objective on shares of Commvault Systems in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th. Lake Street Capital increased their price objective on shares of Commvault Systems from $86.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, DA Davidson increased their price objective on shares of Commvault Systems from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $134.29.

Commvault Systems, Inc provides data protection platform that helps customers to secure, defend, and recover their data in the United States and internationally. The company offers Commvault Backup and Recovery, a backup and recovery solution; Commvault Disaster Recovery, a replication and disaster recovery solution; Commvault Complete Data Protection, a data protection solution; and Metallic Data Protection as-a-service, which delivers enterprise-grade data protection as a service on a cloud platform, with advanced built-in security controls.

