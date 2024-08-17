Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP (NYSE:SBS) Rating Increased to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP (NYSE:SBS – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Tuesday morning.

Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP Stock Up 0.4 %

SBS stock opened at $18.10 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $15.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.08 and a beta of 1.17. Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP has a one year low of $11.29 and a one year high of $18.36.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SBS. Pingora Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Summit Securities Group LLC purchased a new stake in Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP in the second quarter valued at approximately $95,000. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. increased its position in Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP by 55.6% during the second quarter. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. now owns 9,305 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $125,000 after purchasing an additional 3,324 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP during the fourth quarter worth approximately $130,000. Finally, First Affirmative Financial Network raised its stake in Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP by 10.6% during the second quarter. First Affirmative Financial Network now owns 11,165 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $150,000 after purchasing an additional 1,069 shares during the period. 10.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP Company Profile

Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo SABESP provides basic and environmental sanitation services in the São Paulo State, Brazil. The company supplies treated water and sewage services to residential, commercial, and industrial private customers, as well as public. As of December 31, 2022, it provided water services through 10.1 million water connections; and sewage services through 8.6 million sewage connections in 375 municipalities of the São Paulo State.

