Comparing enGene (ENGN) & Its Competitors

enGene (NASDAQ:ENGN – Get Free Report) is one of 440 publicly-traded companies in the “Biotechnology” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its competitors? We will compare enGene to similar companies based on the strength of its profitability, analyst recommendations, earnings, valuation, institutional ownership, dividends and risk.

Dividends

enGene pays an annual dividend of $1.58 per share and has a dividend yield of 26.0%. enGene pays out -97.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. As a group, “Biotechnology” companies pay a dividend yield of 3.1% and pay out 3,469.2% of their earnings in the form of a dividend. enGene is clearly a better dividend stock than its competitors, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

Profitability

This table compares enGene and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets enGene N/A -63.25% -5.65% enGene Competitors -11,893.41% -127.11% -24.51%

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio enGene N/A $104.74 million -3.74 enGene Competitors $156.02 million -$17.55 million -74.47

This table compares enGene and its competitors revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

enGene’s competitors have higher revenue, but lower earnings than enGene. enGene is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

64.2% of enGene shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 31.1% of shares of all “Biotechnology” companies are held by institutional investors. 13.7% of enGene shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 22.6% of shares of all “Biotechnology” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for enGene and its competitors, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score enGene 0 0 6 0 3.00 enGene Competitors 741 2369 5580 66 2.57

enGene presently has a consensus target price of $34.40, suggesting a potential upside of 464.86%. As a group, “Biotechnology” companies have a potential upside of 21.29%. Given enGene’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe enGene is more favorable than its competitors.

Risk & Volatility

enGene has a beta of -0.63, indicating that its stock price is 163% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, enGene’s competitors have a beta of 1.21, indicating that their average stock price is 21% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

enGene beats its competitors on 11 of the 15 factors compared.

About enGene

enGene Holdings Inc., through its subsidiary enGene, Inc., operates as a clinical-stage biotechnology company that develops genetic medicines through the delivery of therapeutics to mucosal tissues and other organs. Its lead product candidate is EG-70 (detalimogene voraplasmid), which is a non-viral immunotherapy to treat non-muscle invasive bladder cancer patients with carcinoma-in-situ (Cis), who are unresponsive to treatment with Bacillus Calmette-Guérin. The company was founded in 2023 and is based in Saint-Laurent, Canada.

