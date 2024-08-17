Comparing SITE Centers (NYSE:SITC) & KKR Real Estate Finance Trust (NYSE:KREF)

KKR Real Estate Finance Trust (NYSE:KREF – Get Free Report) and SITE Centers (NYSE:SITC – Get Free Report) are both finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, earnings, analyst recommendations, risk, profitability, valuation and institutional ownership.

Risk & Volatility

KKR Real Estate Finance Trust has a beta of 0.99, meaning that its share price is 1% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, SITE Centers has a beta of 1.64, meaning that its share price is 64% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for KKR Real Estate Finance Trust and SITE Centers, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score KKR Real Estate Finance Trust 0 2 5 0 2.71 SITE Centers 0 3 2 0 2.40

Dividends

KKR Real Estate Finance Trust presently has a consensus target price of $11.50, suggesting a potential upside of 2.13%. SITE Centers has a consensus target price of $15.00, suggesting a potential downside of 2.34%. Given KKR Real Estate Finance Trust’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities research analysts clearly believe KKR Real Estate Finance Trust is more favorable than SITE Centers.

KKR Real Estate Finance Trust pays an annual dividend of $1.00 per share and has a dividend yield of 8.9%. SITE Centers pays an annual dividend of $0.52 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.4%. KKR Real Estate Finance Trust pays out -217.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. SITE Centers pays out 51.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. KKR Real Estate Finance Trust is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares KKR Real Estate Finance Trust and SITE Centers’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio KKR Real Estate Finance Trust $166.66 million 4.68 -$30.85 million ($0.46) -24.48 SITE Centers $507.19 million 6.35 $265.70 million $1.02 15.06

SITE Centers has higher revenue and earnings than KKR Real Estate Finance Trust. KKR Real Estate Finance Trust is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than SITE Centers, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares KKR Real Estate Finance Trust and SITE Centers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets KKR Real Estate Finance Trust 5.88% 9.88% 1.90% SITE Centers 91.77% 23.05% 11.48%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

70.2% of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 88.7% of SITE Centers shares are held by institutional investors. 1.2% of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 10.1% of SITE Centers shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

SITE Centers beats KKR Real Estate Finance Trust on 11 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

About KKR Real Estate Finance Trust

KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Inc., a mortgage real estate investment trust, focuses primarily on originating and acquiring transitional senior loans secured by commercial real estate (CRE) assets. It engages in the origination and purchase of credit investments related to CRE, including leveraged and unleveraged commercial real estate loans. The company has elected to be taxed as a real estate investment trust and would not be subject to federal corporate income taxes if it distributes at least 90% of its taxable income to its stockholders. KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Inc. was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

About SITE Centers

SITE Centers is an owner and manager of open-air shopping centers located in suburban, high household income communities. The Company is a self-administered and self-managed REIT operating as a fully integrated real estate company, and is publicly traded on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol SITC.

