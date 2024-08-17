Complete Solaria’s (CSLR) Overweight Rating Reaffirmed at Cantor Fitzgerald

Cantor Fitzgerald reissued their overweight rating on shares of Complete Solaria (NASDAQ:CSLR – Free Report) in a report issued on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. Cantor Fitzgerald currently has a $6.00 target price on the stock.

Complete Solaria Price Performance

Shares of CSLR opened at $1.62 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $1.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.11. Complete Solaria has a 12-month low of $0.20 and a 12-month high of $2.92.

Get Complete Solaria alerts:

Complete Solaria (NASDAQ:CSLR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 15th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $10.04 million for the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Complete Solaria will post -0.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at Complete Solaria

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Complete Solaria

In related news, major shareholder Carlyle Group Inc. sold 35,143 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.40, for a total transaction of $49,200.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 4,901,340 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,861,876. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Company insiders own 92.48% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Symmetry Peak Management LLC purchased a new stake in Complete Solaria in the fourth quarter valued at $48,000. Hollow Brook Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Complete Solaria in the 4th quarter worth approximately $62,000. K2 Principal Fund L.P. increased its position in shares of Complete Solaria by 107.1% in the fourth quarter. K2 Principal Fund L.P. now owns 41,623 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 21,524 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Carlyle Group Inc. increased its holdings in Complete Solaria by 79.8% during the 1st quarter. Carlyle Group Inc. now owns 4,936,483 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,715,000 after acquiring an additional 2,190,604 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 30.25% of the company’s stock.

Complete Solaria Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Complete Solaria, Inc provides custom solar solutions in the United States. The company offers solar systems to homeowners and small to medium-sized commercial customers. It also provides HelioQuoteTM software system, a platform for residential solar designs, proposals, and engineering services. In addition, the company installs solar systems, as well as provides financing solutions.

Featured Stories

