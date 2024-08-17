Complete Solaria’s (CSLR) Overweight Rating Reaffirmed at Cantor Fitzgerald

Cantor Fitzgerald reissued their overweight rating on shares of Complete Solaria (NASDAQ:CSLR – Free Report) in a report issued on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. Cantor Fitzgerald currently has a $6.00 target price on the stock.
Shares of CSLR opened at $1.62 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $1.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.11. Complete Solaria has a 12-month low of $0.20 and a 12-month high of $2.92.
Complete Solaria (NASDAQ:CSLR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 15th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $10.04 million for the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Complete Solaria will post -0.31 earnings per share for the current year.
Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Symmetry Peak Management LLC purchased a new stake in Complete Solaria in the fourth quarter valued at $48,000. Hollow Brook Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Complete Solaria in the 4th quarter worth approximately $62,000. K2 Principal Fund L.P. increased its position in shares of Complete Solaria by 107.1% in the fourth quarter. K2 Principal Fund L.P. now owns 41,623 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 21,524 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Carlyle Group Inc. increased its holdings in Complete Solaria by 79.8% during the 1st quarter. Carlyle Group Inc. now owns 4,936,483 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,715,000 after acquiring an additional 2,190,604 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 30.25% of the company’s stock.
Complete Solaria, Inc provides custom solar solutions in the United States. The company offers solar systems to homeowners and small to medium-sized commercial customers. It also provides HelioQuoteTM software system, a platform for residential solar designs, proposals, and engineering services. In addition, the company installs solar systems, as well as provides financing solutions.
