Confluent, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFLT) Shares Sold by Stanley Laman Group Ltd.

Stanley Laman Group Ltd. decreased its position in Confluent, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFLT – Free Report) by 7.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 152,055 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,496 shares during the quarter. Stanley Laman Group Ltd.’s holdings in Confluent were worth $4,490,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CFLT. Hollencrest Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Confluent in the first quarter worth about $26,000. Rakuten Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Confluent in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Quest Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Confluent during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Confluent during the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, V Square Quantitative Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Confluent in the second quarter worth $68,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.09% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have commented on CFLT shares. TD Cowen reduced their price objective on shares of Confluent from $34.00 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 price target (down from $36.00) on shares of Confluent in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Confluent from $38.00 to $34.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Confluent from $35.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Confluent from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $25.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Confluent presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.96.

Insider Activity at Confluent

In other news, insider Erica Schultz sold 9,676 shares of Confluent stock in a transaction on Monday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.96, for a total transaction of $309,244.96. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 697,039 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,277,366.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, insider Erica Schultz sold 9,676 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.96, for a total transaction of $309,244.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 697,039 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,277,366.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Edward Jay Kreps sold 232,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.13, for a total transaction of $4,912,725.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 452,488 shares in the company, valued at $9,561,071.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 733,496 shares of company stock worth $18,860,443 over the last quarter. 13.82% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Confluent Price Performance

CFLT stock traded up $0.03 during trading on Friday, hitting $21.99. The company had a trading volume of 4,093,697 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,584,672. The business has a 50 day moving average of $25.23 and a 200 day moving average of $28.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.59 and a beta of 0.91. Confluent, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $14.69 and a fifty-two week high of $35.22. The company has a current ratio of 5.07, a quick ratio of 5.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29.

About Confluent

Confluent, Inc operates a data streaming platform in the United States and internationally. The company provides platforms that allow customers to connect their applications, systems, and data layers, such as Confluent Cloud, a managed cloud-native software-as-a-service; and Confluent Platform, an enterprise-grade self-managed software.

