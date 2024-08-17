Contrasting 5N Plus (OTCMKTS:FPLSF) & Shangri-La Asia (OTCMKTS:SHALY)

5N Plus (OTCMKTS:FPLSF – Get Free Report) and Shangri-La Asia (OTCMKTS:SHALY – Get Free Report) are both basic materials companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings, profitability, risk and institutional ownership.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares 5N Plus and Shangri-La Asia’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio 5N Plus $242.37 million 1.60 $15.40 million $0.19 23.00 Shangri-La Asia $2.14 billion 1.16 $184.14 million N/A N/A

Shangri-La Asia has higher revenue and earnings than 5N Plus.

Volatility & Risk

Analyst Recommendations

5N Plus has a beta of 1.87, suggesting that its share price is 87% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Shangri-La Asia has a beta of -0.19, suggesting that its share price is 119% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for 5N Plus and Shangri-La Asia, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score 5N Plus 0 0 0 0 N/A Shangri-La Asia 0 0 0 0 N/A

Profitability

This table compares 5N Plus and Shangri-La Asia’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets 5N Plus 6.53% 8.41% 3.06% Shangri-La Asia N/A N/A N/A

Insider and Institutional Ownership

0.1% of 5N Plus shares are held by institutional investors. 3.9% of 5N Plus shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

5N Plus beats Shangri-La Asia on 7 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About 5N Plus

5N Plus Inc. produces and sells specialty metals and chemicals in North America, Europe, and Asia. It operates through two segments, Specialty Semiconductors and Performance Materials. The company offers semiconductor compounds, semiconductor wafers, metals, epitaxial semiconductor substrates, and solar cells. It also provides active pharmaceutical ingredients, animal feed additives, specialized chemicals, commercial grade metals, alloys, engineered powders, and recycling services. The company serves renewable energy, security, space, pharmaceutical, medical imaging, manufacturing, electronic, consumer, and industrial application markets. 5N Plus Inc. is headquartered in Montreal, Canada.

About Shangri-La Asia

Shangri-La Asia Limited, an investment holding company, develops, owns/leases, operates, and manages hotels and associated properties. It operates through Hotel Properties, Hotel Management and Related Services, Investment Properties, and Property Development for Sale segments. The company develops, owns, and operates office and commercial properties, and serviced apartments/residences; and operates restaurants and amusement parks. In addition, it is involved in the hotel ownership, and property rental and sale business; property investment; and develop and sale real estate, as well as wines trading activities. The company operates hotels under the Shangri-La Hotels and Resorts, Kerry Hotels, JEN by Shangri-La, Traders Hotel, Rasa, Summer Palace, and Shang Palace, as well as CHI, The Spa at Shangri-La brand names. Shangri-La Asia Limited was founded in 1971 and is headquartered in Quarry Bay, Hong Kong.

