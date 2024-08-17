Conygar Investment (LON:CIC) Share Price Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $82.83

The Conygar Investment Company PLC (LON:CIC – Get Free Report)’s share price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 82.83 ($1.06) and traded as low as GBX 75.15 ($0.96). Conygar Investment shares last traded at GBX 76 ($0.97), with a volume of 32,435 shares changing hands.

Conygar Investment Stock Performance

The stock has a market cap of £45.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -146.15 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 44.71, a current ratio of 3.16 and a quick ratio of 11.14. The firm has a fifty day moving average of GBX 79.77 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 82.69.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Robert T. E. Ware acquired 29,050 shares of Conygar Investment stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 80 ($1.02) per share, for a total transaction of £23,240 ($29,673.14). 22.98% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Conygar Investment Company Profile

The Conygar Investment Company PLC ("the Company") is incorporated in the United Kingdom and domiciled in England and Wales, is registered at Companies House under registration number 04907617, listed on the AIM market of the London Stock Exchange and limited by shares. The financial information set out in this report covers the six months to 31 March 2023, with comparative amounts shown for the six months to 31 March 2022 and the year to 30 September 2022, and includes the results and net assets of the Company and its subsidiaries, together referred to as the Group.

