Copa Holdings, S.A. (NYSE:CPA) Stake Boosted by Coronation Fund Managers Ltd.

Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Copa Holdings, S.A. (NYSE:CPA – Free Report) by 60.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,430 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,667 shares during the period. Coronation Fund Managers Ltd.’s holdings in Copa were worth $422,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. TFO Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Copa by 34,300.0% during the 4th quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 344 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 343 shares in the last quarter. Scarborough Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Copa during the 4th quarter valued at $47,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Copa by 224.0% during the 4th quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 674 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 466 shares in the last quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. boosted its holdings in Copa by 1,778.4% in the fourth quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 958 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $103,000 after purchasing an additional 907 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in Copa by 45.8% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,858 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $198,000 after purchasing an additional 584 shares in the last quarter. 70.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Copa alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on CPA shares. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Copa in a report on Friday, May 24th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $140.00 price objective for the company. TD Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of Copa from $145.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Copa from $145.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on shares of Copa from $165.00 to $150.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Copa from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $148.00.

Copa Stock Performance

CPA stock traded down $0.54 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $89.89. 306,638 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 279,361. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. Copa Holdings, S.A. has a 52 week low of $78.12 and a 52 week high of $114.00. The business has a 50-day moving average of $92.01 and a two-hundred day moving average of $97.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.54 billion, a PE ratio of 6.47, a P/E/G ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 1.47.

Copa (NYSE:CPA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The transportation company reported $2.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.77 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $819.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $838.13 million. Copa had a net margin of 16.42% and a return on equity of 36.59%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $3.92 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Copa Holdings, S.A. will post 16.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Copa Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 30th will be given a dividend of $1.61 per share. This represents a $6.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 30th. Copa’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.33%.

About Copa

(Free Report)

Copa Holdings, SA, through its subsidiaries, provides airline passenger and cargo services. The company offers approximately 327 daily scheduled flights to 78 destinations in 32 countries in North, Central, and South America, as well as the Caribbean from its Panama City hub. As of December 31, 2022, it operated a fleet of 97 aircraft comprising 67 Boeing 737-800 Next Generation aircraft, 9 Boeing 737-700 Next Generation aircraft, 1 Boeing 737-800 Boeing Converted Freighter, and 20 737-MAX aircraft.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CPA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Copa Holdings, S.A. (NYSE:CPA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Copa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Copa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.