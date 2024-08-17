Cormark Brokers Boost Earnings Estimates for Barrick Gold Corp (NYSE:GOLD)

Barrick Gold Corp (NYSE:GOLD – Free Report) (TSE:ABX) – Research analysts at Cormark raised their Q3 2024 earnings per share estimates for Barrick Gold in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, August 13th. Cormark analyst R. Gray now forecasts that the gold and copper producer will post earnings per share of $0.33 for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.23. The consensus estimate for Barrick Gold’s current full-year earnings is $1.16 per share. Cormark also issued estimates for Barrick Gold’s Q4 2024 earnings at $0.35 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $1.19 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $1.59 EPS.

Get Barrick Gold alerts:

Barrick Gold (NYSE:GOLD – Get Free Report) (TSE:ABX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 12th. The gold and copper producer reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $3.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.13 billion. Barrick Gold had a return on equity of 4.88% and a net margin of 12.58%. Barrick Gold’s quarterly revenue was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.19 earnings per share.

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Barrick Gold from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 12th. CIBC increased their price target on Barrick Gold from $23.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “outperformer” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $22.20.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on GOLD

Barrick Gold Stock Up 3.5 %

NYSE:GOLD opened at $19.71 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.58 and a 200 day simple moving average of $16.71. Barrick Gold has a 52-week low of $13.76 and a 52-week high of $19.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 2.49 and a current ratio of 3.32. The company has a market cap of $34.55 billion, a PE ratio of 24.04, a PEG ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 0.51.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Barrick Gold

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Clean Yield Group bought a new position in shares of Barrick Gold during the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Principal Securities Inc. bought a new position in Barrick Gold during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Crewe Advisors LLC increased its stake in Barrick Gold by 628.8% during the 2nd quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 1,822 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 1,572 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Barrick Gold by 175.6% during the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,794 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 1,143 shares during the period. Finally, Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. bought a new position in Barrick Gold during the 2nd quarter worth $32,000. Institutional investors own 62.85% of the company’s stock.

Barrick Gold Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 30th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.03%. Barrick Gold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 48.78%.

About Barrick Gold

(Get Free Report)

Barrick Gold Corporation is a sector-leading gold and copper producer. Its shares trade on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol GOLD and on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol ABX.



In January 2019 Barrick merged with Randgold Resources and in July that year it combined its gold mines in Nevada, USA, with those of Newmont Corporation in a joint venture, Nevada Gold Mines, which is majority-owned and operated by Barrick.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Barrick Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Barrick Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.