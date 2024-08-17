Cormark Equities Analysts Lift Earnings Estimates for IAMGOLD Co. (NYSE:IAG)

IAMGOLD Co. (NYSE:IAG – Free Report) (TSE:IMG) – Stock analysts at Cormark increased their FY2024 earnings estimates for IAMGOLD in a research report issued on Monday, August 12th. Cormark analyst R. Gray now forecasts that the mining company will post earnings per share of $0.46 for the year, up from their previous forecast of $0.33. The consensus estimate for IAMGOLD’s current full-year earnings is $0.33 per share. Cormark also issued estimates for IAMGOLD’s FY2025 earnings at $0.91 EPS.

IAMGOLD (NYSE:IAG – Get Free Report) (TSE:IMG) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The mining company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $385.30 million during the quarter. IAMGOLD had a net margin of 12.48% and a return on equity of 3.17%. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.01) EPS.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on IAG. CIBC increased their target price on shares of IAMGOLD from $4.90 to $5.40 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 12th. StockNews.com raised shares of IAMGOLD from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday. Scotiabank increased their price target on shares of IAMGOLD from $4.50 to $4.75 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $5.00 price target on shares of IAMGOLD in a research report on Thursday, June 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, IAMGOLD currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $3.90.

Shares of IAG stock opened at $5.08 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.55. The firm has a market cap of $2.89 billion, a PE ratio of 18.14 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a 50-day moving average of $3.98 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.57. IAMGOLD has a 1-year low of $1.99 and a 1-year high of $5.12.

Institutional Trading of IAMGOLD

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its holdings in IAMGOLD by 3.0% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 306,980 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $1,154,000 after acquiring an additional 8,972 shares in the last quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC raised its holdings in IAMGOLD by 92.9% in the second quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 20,450 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $77,000 after acquiring an additional 9,850 shares in the last quarter. TIAA Trust National Association acquired a new stake in IAMGOLD in the second quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in IAMGOLD in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new stake in IAMGOLD in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.08% of the company’s stock.

About IAMGOLD

IAMGOLD Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates as an intermediate gold producer and developer in Canada and Burkina Faso. It owns 100% interest in the Westwood project that covers an area of 1,925 hectare and located in Quebec; a 60% interest in the Côté gold project, which covers an area of 596 square kilometer located in Ontario, Canada; and a 90% interests in the Essakane project that covers an area of 274,000 square kilometer situated in Burkina Faso.

