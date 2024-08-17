Cornerstone Total Return Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CRF) Short Interest Down 13.3% in July

Cornerstone Total Return Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CRF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 6,040,000 shares, a decline of 13.3% from the July 15th total of 6,970,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 691,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 8.7 days.

Institutional Trading of Cornerstone Total Return Fund

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CRF. Alpine Global Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cornerstone Total Return Fund by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Alpine Global Management LLC now owns 2,569,324 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $19,296,000 after purchasing an additional 6,651 shares during the period. Cable Car Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cornerstone Total Return Fund in the 4th quarter valued at about $4,672,000. Significant Wealth Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cornerstone Total Return Fund by 15.9% in the 1st quarter. Significant Wealth Partners LLC now owns 530,604 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $3,985,000 after purchasing an additional 72,658 shares during the period. Perennial Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Cornerstone Total Return Fund by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. Perennial Investment Advisors LLC now owns 380,195 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,985,000 after buying an additional 13,186 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TrueMark Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cornerstone Total Return Fund in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $2,126,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.41% of the company’s stock.

Cornerstone Total Return Fund Trading Down 0.5 %

NYSEAMERICAN CRF traded down $0.04 on Friday, hitting $7.62. 620,777 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 683,092. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $7.52. Cornerstone Total Return Fund has a twelve month low of $6.05 and a twelve month high of $8.33.

Cornerstone Total Return Fund Announces Dividend

Cornerstone Total Return Fund Company Profile

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.1037 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 16th. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 16.33%.

Cornerstone Total Return Fund, Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Cornerstone Advisors, LLC. It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It primarily invests in value and growth stocks of companies across all market capitalizations.

