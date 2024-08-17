Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. Reduces Stock Holdings in Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD)

Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. reduced its stake in shares of Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD – Free Report) by 20.7% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 745 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 195 shares during the period. Coronation Fund Managers Ltd.’s holdings in Mettler-Toledo International were worth $1,041,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of MTD. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mettler-Toledo International during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Spartan Planning & Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Mettler-Toledo International during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Bellevue Group AG purchased a new stake in Mettler-Toledo International during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Mather Group LLC. purchased a new stake in Mettler-Toledo International during the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, MCF Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Mettler-Toledo International by 285.7% during the 4th quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 27 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. 95.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Mettler-Toledo International alerts:

Mettler-Toledo International Price Performance

NYSE:MTD traded down $17.20 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $1,417.58. 91,846 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 143,536. Mettler-Toledo International Inc. has a twelve month low of $928.49 and a twelve month high of $1,546.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.06 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $1,407.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $1,340.27.

Insider Activity at Mettler-Toledo International

Mettler-Toledo International ( NYSE:MTD Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The medical instruments supplier reported $9.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.00 by $0.65. Mettler-Toledo International had a negative return on equity of 590.80% and a net margin of 20.95%. The business had revenue of $946.75 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $929.13 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $10.19 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Mettler-Toledo International Inc. will post 40.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Mettler-Toledo International news, CFO Shawn Vadala sold 250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,401.00, for a total transaction of $350,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 4,914 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,884,514. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.94% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Mettler-Toledo International from $1,510.00 to $1,550.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 5th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Mettler-Toledo International from $1,212.00 to $1,360.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 13th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated an “underperform” rating and issued a $1,250.00 price target (up from $1,230.00) on shares of Mettler-Toledo International in a report on Monday, June 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Mettler-Toledo International from $1,150.00 to $1,300.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on Mettler-Toledo International from $975.00 to $1,200.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, May 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $1,343.75.

Get Our Latest Research Report on Mettler-Toledo International

Mettler-Toledo International Company Profile

(Free Report)

Mettler-Toledo International Inc manufactures and supplies precision instruments and services in the Americas, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It operates through five segments: U.S. Operations, Swiss Operations, Western European Operations, Chinese Operations, and Other. The company's laboratory instruments include laboratory balances, liquid pipetting solutions, automated laboratory reactors, real-time analytics, titrators, pH meters, process analytics sensors and analyzer technologies, physical value analyzers, density and refractometry, thermal analysis systems, and other analytical instruments; and LabX, a laboratory software platform to manage and analyze data generated from its instruments.Its industrial instruments comprise industrial weighing instruments and related terminals, automatic dimensional measurement and data capture solutions, vehicle scale systems, industrial software, metal detection equipment, x-ray systems, check weighing equipment, camera-based imaging equipment, track-and-trace solutions, and product inspection systems.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MTD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Mettler-Toledo International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mettler-Toledo International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.