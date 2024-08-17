Crew Energy (TSE:CR) Downgraded by Desjardins to Tender

Desjardins lowered shares of Crew Energy (TSE:CR – Free Report) from a hold rating to a tender rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The firm currently has C$7.00 price objective on the stock, up from their prior price objective of C$5.50.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the company. Cormark lowered Crew Energy from a buy rating to a market perform rating and upped their target price for the stock from C$7.00 to C$8.90 in a research note on Tuesday. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Crew Energy from C$5.25 to C$6.75 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research note on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Crew Energy from C$6.00 to C$6.75 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, TD Securities reaffirmed a buy rating and set a C$6.00 price objective on shares of Crew Energy in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Crew Energy presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of C$7.55.

Crew Energy stock opened at C$7.13 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of C$1.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.60, a PEG ratio of 0.09 and a beta of 1.56. Crew Energy has a fifty-two week low of C$3.61 and a fifty-two week high of C$7.21. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is C$4.39 and its 200-day moving average price is C$4.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.07, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.52.

Crew Energy Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGL) in Canada. The company's principal properties include Montney oil and liquids-rich natural gas assets comprising Septimus, West Septimus, Groundbirch, and Monias and Tower located in the northeast British Columbia.

