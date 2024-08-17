CRH (NYSE:CRH) Rating Lowered to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of CRH (NYSE:CRH – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday.

CRH has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Citigroup dropped their price objective on CRH from $109.00 to $99.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of CRH from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of CRH from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and raised their target price for the stock from $87.00 to $88.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on CRH in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. They issued an outperform rating and a $110.00 price target for the company. Finally, DA Davidson increased their price target on CRH from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $95.70.

Shares of CRH stock traded down $1.44 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $84.18. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,976,304 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,313,449. The business has a fifty day moving average of $78.70 and a 200-day moving average of $79.81. CRH has a twelve month low of $51.59 and a twelve month high of $88.00. The stock has a market cap of $57.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.16, a P/E/G ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.30.

CRH (NYSE:CRH – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The construction company reported $1.85 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.85. The company had revenue of $9.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.16 billion. On average, equities analysts expect that CRH will post 5.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 23rd. This represents a yield of 1.7%. CRH’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.48%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of CRH during the fourth quarter worth about $1,179,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in CRH during the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,358,000. Cerity Partners LLC boosted its holdings in CRH by 72.3% in the 4th quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 17,209 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,190,000 after acquiring an additional 7,222 shares during the period. SVB Wealth LLC grew its position in CRH by 30.3% in the fourth quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 5,173 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $358,000 after acquiring an additional 1,203 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Alliance raised its stake in shares of CRH by 19.1% during the fourth quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 5,453 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $377,000 after purchasing an additional 876 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.50% of the company’s stock.

CRH plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides building materials solutions in Ireland and internationally. It operates through four segments: Americas Materials Solutions, Americas Building Solutions, Europe Materials Solutions, and Europe Building Solutions. The company provides solutions for the construction and maintenance of public infrastructure and commercial and residential buildings; and produces and sells aggregates, cement, readymixed concrete, and asphalt, as well as provides paving and construction services.

