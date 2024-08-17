Critical Comparison: Bloomin’ Brands (NASDAQ:BLMN) versus GEN Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:GENK)

GEN Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:GENK – Get Free Report) and Bloomin’ Brands (NASDAQ:BLMN – Get Free Report) are both small-cap retail/wholesale companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, profitability, dividends, analyst recommendations, risk, valuation and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares GEN Restaurant Group and Bloomin’ Brands’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets GEN Restaurant Group 0.56% 2.76% 0.55% Bloomin’ Brands 1.56% 65.73% 7.26%

Volatility and Risk

GEN Restaurant Group has a beta of 2.3, suggesting that its stock price is 130% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Bloomin’ Brands has a beta of 2.04, suggesting that its stock price is 104% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio GEN Restaurant Group $195.29 million 1.43 $8.41 million $0.18 47.94 Bloomin’ Brands $4.59 billion 0.33 $247.39 million $0.64 26.98

This table compares GEN Restaurant Group and Bloomin’ Brands’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Bloomin’ Brands has higher revenue and earnings than GEN Restaurant Group. Bloomin’ Brands is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than GEN Restaurant Group, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

10.2% of GEN Restaurant Group shares are held by institutional investors. 3.1% of Bloomin’ Brands shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for GEN Restaurant Group and Bloomin’ Brands, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score GEN Restaurant Group 0 0 3 0 3.00 Bloomin’ Brands 0 7 2 0 2.22

GEN Restaurant Group currently has a consensus target price of $13.17, indicating a potential upside of 52.57%. Bloomin’ Brands has a consensus target price of $23.33, indicating a potential upside of 35.11%. Given GEN Restaurant Group’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities analysts clearly believe GEN Restaurant Group is more favorable than Bloomin’ Brands.

About GEN Restaurant Group

GEN Restaurant Group, Inc. operates restaurants in California, Arizona, Hawaii, Nevada, Texas, New York, and Florida. It offers meats, poultry, and seafood. The company was founded in 2011 and is based in Cerritos, California.

About Bloomin’ Brands

Bloomin' Brands, Inc., through its subsidiaries, owns and operates casual, upscale casual, and fine dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, U.S. and International. Its restaurant portfolio has four concepts, including Outback Steakhouse, a casual steakhouse restaurant; Carrabba's Italian Grill, a casual Italian restaurant; Bonefish Grill; and Fleming's Prime Steakhouse & Wine Bar, a contemporary steakhouse. The company was founded in 1988 and is based in Tampa, Florida.

